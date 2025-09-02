Public encouraged to help shape future of Boomhall House through drop-in consultation event this week

Plans to restore a derelict historical house in Northern Ireland into a residential peace centre, children’s nursery and café is to be discussed this week.

An information event will take place for local people to find out more about the draft Restoration Landscape Masterplan for the regeneration of the historic Boomhall site in Londonderry, which has an estimated cost of £20 million.

The masterplan was presented to Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee in June, and September now sees the beginning of a public engagement process to seek feedback.

Council’s Green Infrastructure team will be available at the drop in event which takes place in St Peter’s Hall, Culmore Road, from 10am – 9pm on Thursday, September 4.

Boomhall is a designated Historic Park, Garden and Demesne and includes the derelict remains of Boomhall House, stables, walled garden and surrounding parkland with mature trees. The masterplan has been co-designed with a variety of stakeholders and incorporates Boomhall Trust’s plans to restore the house into a Residential Peace Centre, children’s nursery and café.

The regeneration plans focus on the landscape of the site, and the masterplan reveals details of the multi-layered scheme which was designed in house using Council Landscape Architect expertise.

Looking ahead to the event, director of Environment and Regeneration with Council, Karen Phillips, said: “The Boomhall site is one that the local community feels passionately about because of its colourful history and its beautiful location on the banks of the Foyle.

"It’s one of Council’s most important natural capital assets and regenerating the landscape of the area will make a significant contribution to Council’s climate change agenda.

“All feedback on the development of this important site is welcome and I would really encourage the public to come along and have their say on the plans. We appreciate everyone’s input in making Boomhall a place that everyone will enjoy visiting.”