Award-winning store Spar Abbots Cross celebrates a milestone first year in business, marked by community support, national recognition and a vibrant birthday celebration

Newtownabbey sisters Becky and Lucy McCammond, who run Spar Abbots Cross, have celebrated a milestone first year in business, marked by community support, national recognition and a vibrant birthday celebration.

Since opening their store in May last year, the entrepreneurial duo has transformed their local convenience shop into a bustling hub for the neighbourhood.

Their achievements include winning Refit of the Year at the national Convenience Store Awards in March – a testament to their hard work and dedication to revitalising the local shopping experience.

To mark the celebrations the in-store team put on a fun day for their shoppers recently, marking a year serving the neighbourhood. Shoppers were treated to samples of Spar’s Enjoy Local products, all of which are sourced and produced locally, providing ultimate taste and value for every occasion. Little ones were also transformed into butterflies and bunny rabbits with face painting, and Lucy and Becky said it was a wonderful way to thank their shoppers for their support since they opened last May.

Lucy said: “We were so excited to open our first store last May. We are very proud to be able to provide the local area with everyday essentials. Our fresh and locally sourced fruit, vegetables, meats and bakery items, alongside services including Collect Plus, The National Lottery and The Post Office, which includes an Evri drop off and collection point make us a one-stop-shop in the community.

"We have also recently added a Yodel parcel service for shoppers to drop off and pick up deliveries.

“We have the best team who are as dedicated to bringing what our shoppers want and need as we are, and it’s been fantastic being able to share our first birthday with both our team and our shoppers.”

As part of their ongoing commitment to promoting local produce and healthy eating, Lucy and Becky joined Lynsey Evans, commercial manager of Produce & Horticulture at Henderson Wholesale, to visit Abbots Cross Primary School in Newtownabbey to engage with pupils about the importance of supporting Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry.

Together, they introduced the children to a ‘field to fork’ ethos, highlighting the value of championing local suppliers and making healthy, homegrown choices. To help extend this message beyond the classroom, each pupil received a selection of fresh, locally sourced fruit and vegetables to take home.

During the store’s day of fun, the sisters had a spinner wheel for shoppers to try and win a multitude of prizes including vouchers for the Rabbit Hotel and Spa, Mayfield Village Butchery and Abbots Cross SPAR, plus many more spot prizes.

Becky continued: “Community is everything to our store. We cater to what they need in terms of products and services and are very proud to engage with local foodbanks and charities to support their work in the local community.

“It was brilliant to go to the school and engage with the young people about those fantastic local links we have in store, and how passionate we are about putting local suppliers first.

"Over 75% of our fresh food is sourced from local suppliers, and the pupils enjoyed taste testing and learning more about the products that are farmed and produced here in Northern Ireland.”

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, added: “It is a real testament to the hard work that Lucy and Becky have put into their business that they are already award winning after just a year in business.