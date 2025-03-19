Santander, the Spanish-owned high street bank, has announced the closure of seven branches in Northern Ireland as part of a sweeping UK-wide overhaul

The Northern Ireland branches set to close are located in Armagh, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Magherafelt, Portadown, Strabane and Larne between June and August 2025

The closures, scheduled between June and August 2025, will reduce Santander’s footprint by one-third and impact around 750 jobs across its UK network.

The Northern Ireland branches set to close are located in Armagh, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Magherafelt, Portadown, Strabane, and Larne.

Six of these closures have confirmed dates: Dungannon – June 23, Magherafelt - June 24, Portadown - June 30, Armagh - July 1, Strabane - July 23 and Downpatrick - August 6. The closure date for Larne remains unconfirmed.

Following the closures, Santander will have just 14 branches in Northern Ireland, a reduction that positions it behind Danske Bank (24 branches) and Ulster Bank (25 branches) but ahead of Bank of Ireland (13 branches).

This restructuring is part of a broader plan to cut 95 branches across the UK, with a significant focus on reducing in-branch services due to the growing trend of online banking. Santander noted a 63% increase in digital transactions since 2019, while branch transactions have dropped by 61%.

In response, the bank will also be reducing hours at 36 locations and converting 18 branches to counter-free formats. From June 16, these counter-free branches will still have staff available to assist customers.

As part of the overhaul, Santander will continue to offer in-person services at its remaining branches and will recruit 95 new community bankers in locations affected by closures. The bank also aims to redeploy some of its affected employees to these new roles.

A Santander UK spokesman, confirmed: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

“Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.”

He added: “Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.”

The news has been met with concern from local representatives.

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong has said the decision to close Dungannon’s Santander branch is yet another blow to the High street.

Ms Armstrong, explained: “It is unfortunate that the Dungannon’s Santander branch will have to close its doors. This is yet another catastrophic blow to the high street. Banks provide vital services to our community, with access to cash and financial services. I will be engaging with the Santander to discuss best practice going forward and ensure that the local community impacted can receive the essential services it needs. It’s imperative that large towns like Dungannon have the services in place to provide for the community.

“Given the significant challenges facing our high street traders at present, it’s imperative that we continue to support in all ways we can by shopping and banking local”.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan also expressed his deep concern over the announcement of the closure of the Santander branch in Strabane: “Since 2020, over a quarter of the north’s high street banks have closed, cutting off access to vital services in communities and creating barriers to access, particularly for older people.

"In Strabane alone, two bank branches have closed since 2020, and with Santander's closure set for July, this will result in a 60% reduction in banking services in the town in less than five years.

“Whilst online banking is used by many people, it should complement physical branches rather than replace them. The worrying trend of branch closures is leaving communities isolated, and it’s clear that this shift is having a detrimental impact on residents who need in-person support.

“The SDLP has called for the government and regulatory bodies to do more to protect access to banking services as well as advocating for better alternatives, highlighting the impact that the loss of high street banks has in communities, particularly for older and vulnerable people who rely on the face to face service that bank branches provide.