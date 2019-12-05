Concrete company invests £1m in Toome

Toomebridge-based manufacturer Creagh Concrete has invested £1m in new offices to accommodate its expanding workforce.

Creagh operates from five sites across the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, including its head office and largest manufacturing site in Toomebridge.

The company has grown significantly in the past two years to now employ more than 700 staff, including 300 at its primary location.

To accommodate the expansion, a new 6,500 sq ft office block has now been completed for Creagh’s Rapidres team.

Creagh Concrete’s chief executive, Seamus McKeague, said: “We’re proud to open these new offices, which were needed because of the rapid growth of the business.

“In recent years, Creagh has moved from being just a concrete and materials supplier to a specialist sub-contractor, which has opened up new opportunities. Today, some 85% of our turnover comes from Great Britain and we are also seeing new opportunities unfolding in the Republic of Ireland.

“We believe that Creagh is leading the market with innovation in concrete, providing new solutions across the construction industry. Our turnover to 31 March 2020 will be £110m and, based on the pipeline of contracts secured, we expect turnover to grow to £200m by 2020/21. We hope to increase direct employment to 1,000 in the next year, growth which will support a lot of additional employment in our local community.”

“Today, we have active jobs from the north of Scotland to Southampton and we are able to service those jobs because we have invested in manufacturing bases in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

Creagh Concrete’s latest construction projects include Circle Square, a six-storey hotel on top of a nine-storey carpark in Manchester and St. Martin’s Place, a 17-storey premium residential development in Birmingham.

Other multi-million-pound contracts include an apartment block in Chatham Waters, Kent and a 17-storey five-star hotel in Portland Street, Manchester.