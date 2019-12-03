Conference to deliver new vision for Belfast

Belfast Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for a major new conference which aims to deliver a bold new vision for the city.

BelFastForward will take place on February 27, 2020 and will introduce world class case studies of cities that have emerged from difficult circumstances to become beacons of urban revitalisation.

Belfast Harbour and Belfast One – the Business Improvement District for Belfast City Centre – have partnered with Belfast Chamber as the lead sponsors of the event.

Simon Hamilton, chief executive, of Belfast Chamber of Commerce said: “Belfast Chamber members are hugely ambitious for our city. We envision Belfast being a city of international significance, where people choose to live, work, visit, study and where companies decide to invest. But we also recognise the need to learn from other successful cities across the world as we go through this phase of growth, transition and regeneration. Belfast is an utterly transformed city, but we know there is potential to achieve so much more.”

Scott Wilson, development director at Belfast Harbour, added: “Belfast Harbour’s vision for the future recognises the need to work with partners such as Belfast Chamber to help maximise the city’s potential.

“One of Belfast Harbour’s strategic ambitions is to create an iconic waterfront that helps grow opportunities in the leisure, tourism and creative sectors. We want to develop a waterfront that complements the city and has a physical and digital infrastructure that makes it a standout international destination. BelfastForward will be a great platform for everyone with a stake in the city’s future to explore how we can work together to secure a prosperous future.”

Clare Maguire, managing director, of Belfast One, said: “There are so many challenges facing our city centre but there is also huge opportunity. BelFastForward will allow the business community’s vision for the regeneration to be heard. The conference will be designed to be inspirational and to create a legacy of pride in our growing city.”