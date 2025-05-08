Salford City FC has new owners – Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform with an office in Belfast and ex-Manchester United stars David Beckham and Gary Neville. Pictured is Gary with Declan Kelly, the Irish-born founder, chairman and CEO of Consello

Northern Ireland’s burgeoning role in global sports and business innovation was underscored today with the announcement that Consello – which maintains a strategic office in Belfast – has helped form a new high-profile ownership group for English football club Salford City FC.

The ownership group includes sports icons David Beckham and Gary Neville, alongside Consello’s senior leadership.

Declan Kelly, the Irish-born founder, chairman and CEO of Consello, will co-chair the club alongside Lord Mervyn Davies, with key commercial support from Consello’s global offices — including its growing Belfast base.

Quietly becoming a hub for Consello’s European operations, the Belfast offices involvement in structuring this deal highlights Northern Ireland’s emerging role in international business and sports advisory services. While the local team wasn't named individually, insiders suggest its support in due diligence and commercial planning was instrumental to the transaction.

Co-chair Declan Kelly said: “This new ownership group comprises some of the best in the world at what they do and has been put together for the sole purpose of driving the club forward.

“Utilizing the knowledge and skills of this group, our goal is to create a path to achieve new and sustainable success for SCFC both on and off the pitch.”

Co-chair Lord Mervyn Davies continued: “Consello has convened the right people at the right time to ensure that this club’s remarkable story over the past decade can be maintained and built on.

“When you combine the unmatched business and sport expertise of this group, the fans can look to the future of the club with confidence. I look forward to working with Declan and the rest of the ownership group to bring our shared vision to Salford City FC.”

Former Manchester United captain and Salford City co-owner, Gary Neville, explained: “Having been a part of Consello for over a year now, I’ve seen firsthand its ability to drive business and commercial success and how it can translate to sport. I’m excited to partner with everyone involved on this journey to support a club we’re all so passionate about in Salford City.”

Janey Whiteside, chief growth officer of Consello, added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Salford City and I look forward to helping accelerate the broader commercial opportunity for the club.

"We’re building something special here - I’m excited to lean in as we transition toward a digitally native model and give fans more access to the club.”