Hillsborough’s Graham has also been appointed to develop the new Queen’s eco-friendly student accommodation which is part of the development

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is due to begin on site for Queen’s University Belfast’s new student accommodation and Kainos’ new global headquarters at Bankmore Exchange, on the Dublin Road in Belfast.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year for the digital technology provider to develop its new headquarters, targeting a BREEAM outstanding accreditation and NABERS 5* rating which is a first for the office market in Northern Ireland, and for Queen’s to develop the first Passivhaus purpose-built managed student accommodation in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enabling works for both projects are set to get started this month with Queen’s having appointed construction company, Graham, to develop its new student accommodation.

Work is due to begin on site for Queen’s University Belfast’s new student accommodation and Kainos’ new global headquarters at Bankmore Exchange, on the Dublin Road in Belfast. Pictured are Laura McCarthy and Russell Sloan from Kainos, with Peter Erwin, Professor Sir Ian Greer and Liz McLaughlin, Queens University Belfast

Russell Sloan, CEO of Kainos, stated: "This location will serve as Kainos' global headquarters, situated right here in Belfast. We are eager to stimulate local economic growth and generate new opportunities within the city.

"This building underlines our commitment to Belfast. In addition to our own base, this tech hub will provide sustainable office space for other companies. Our aim is to contribute to Belfast’s position as a leading destination for investment and employment."

Queen’s University is one of the largest property owners in the city and has been at the forefront of the development of south Belfast throughout its history, as affirmed through its Civic Commitment to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen’s President and vice-chancellor professor Sir Ian Greer, explained: “For the past 180 years, Queen’s has been renowned for providing a world-class education to our students and huge influence on the economic and social landscape of Belfast and beyond. This accommodation, together with Kainos’ new office space, will transform the landscape of Dublin Road, increase economic activity in the area through city-centre-living and deliver tangible benefits for the welfare of our people and planet.”

The low-emission Passivhaus accommodation uses minimal energy for heating and cooling. Housing up to 459 students, it drives forward the university’s commitment to delivering nearly 3,000 new student beds by 2029 and meeting its net-zero commitments.

Kainos plans to occupy around half of its building and will lease the remaining floors to commercial tenants. It has appointed joint property agents Avison and Young, and Cushman and Wakefield.

Both projects represent a significant investment by Kainos and Queen’s to the rejuvenation of an area once known as Belfast’s Golden Mile. The projects highlight a collective commitment to creating a vibrant hub, serving to benefit local business owners and positively impacting the work environment in central Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen's plans to welcome students to its new facilities in time for the beginning of the September 2026 academic year.