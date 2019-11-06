Consumer Council asks NI Mothercare customers with gift cards and vouchers to use them NOW

The Consumer Council has issued guidance following Mothercare’s appointment of administrators.

Following the announcement on 5 November 2019 that Mothercare has appointed administrators, The Consumer Council is urging consumers with gift cards and vouchers to act immediately to avoid losing their money.

The baby goods retailer, which has stores in Sprucefield and Newry, is encouraging customers to use their gift cards and vouchers as soon as possible.

Mark Crawford, Head of Consumer Empowerment and Protection at The Consumer Council, said: “Now that an administrator has been appointed, there are no guarantees that Mothercare gift cards or vouchers will be honoured.

"It will be at the discretion of the administrator whether to honour these or not.

"If you have a Mothercare gift card or voucher you should use it as soon as possible.

“In the event that your gift card or voucher is not accepted, you should check with the person who bought it to see if it was purchased using a credit or debit card.

"If so, they may be able to secure a full refund from the card issuer.”

Mark added: "Over the last year, the high street has seen many well-known retailers going into administration, such as Debenhams and LK Bennett.

"The Consumer Council would encourage consumers who have gift cards or vouchers for any retailer to use them as soon as possible and to always check the expiry date.”

For more information and advice, visit our website www.consumercouncil.org.uk and download our ‘Company going out of business’ factsheet or call 0800 121 6022.