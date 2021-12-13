25 jobs for Newtownabbey as Poundland opens store

Jonathan Sivier, manager, Glenn Hawthorne, assistant manager, Olivia McLaughlin, Sarah Jane Hawthorne, Sarah Boal and Liam Igoe, area manager

The new store opened on Saturday and complementing Poundland’s existing Abbey Centre store.

At over 8,500 square feet, the new store offers the full range of Poundland’s PEP&CO family fashion and homewares.

Poundland’s Country manager, Olivia McLoughlin, said: “We are delighted to open another Poundland store in Newtownabbey and we can’t wait to join our neighbours in the Retail Park as we do even more to support the town and the local economy.

“Customers will love the new and extended ranges all under the one roof in our huge new store with the value only Poundland can offer.

“Our new Newtownabbey store will provide a fantastic range of items so customers can get more of what they need and our investment in the design and layout will give them the best possible shopping experience.”

The new store also joins the growing number of Poundland stores – now standing at more than 200 across the UK – to offer chilled and frozen food as part of the discount retailer’s project, Diamond Ice.

While the new store offers the everyday essentials, groceries, drinks and snacks shoppers love, they will also be able to see revamped health and beauty, stationery and craft ranges – and Poundland’s new entertainment range Viido featuring over 60 tech must-haves such as Bluetooth earbuds for just [£10].

