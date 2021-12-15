Amazon announces opening of new delivery station in Portadown in time for Christmas

Chloe Wilson OPS supervisor Amazon Portadown

The 7,000 square metre building is now fully operational, serving customers across the Portadown area.

The delivery station at James Park, Mahon Industrial Estate has created over 20 permanent jobs offering competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and leading training and development opportunities in a safe, modern and engaging work environment.

The opening of the delivery station in Portadown has also created new driver opportunities for independent delivery service partners and Amazon Flex delivery partners.

James O'Rawe, delivery station manager Amazon Portadown

Amazon Portadown delivery station manager, James O’Rawe, said: “We’re excited to open the doors to our new delivery station in Portadown, just in time for our first Christmas. The team at Amazon in Portadown is ready to deliver for our customers ahead of a great festive shopping season, while also creating local job opportunities across a wide range of disciplines in a safe and welcoming environment.”

One of Amazon Portadown’s new employees who’ll be helping deliver for customers this Christmas is Chloë Wilson from the town. Before joining Amazon, Chloë worked in the retail sector for almost a decade but wanted a career change as she didn’t feel like there were many progression opportunities in her previous roles.

As Chloë was considering her career options, Amazon announced plans to open a new delivery station in Portadown and she applied for a role. Chloë joined Amazon in October to help prepare the local team for the delivery station opening and hasn’t looked back.

She said: “I joined Amazon because the company offers competitive pay, fantastic benefits and a host of training and development programmes to help me further my career. I feel I am thriving and excelling in my new role with the company. Every day at Amazon you learn something new and discover something you didn’t know the day before and I find that so exciting. It’s great that our delivery station in Portadown is now open and I’m looking forward to helping put smiles on our customers’ faces this Christmas.”

Festive Limbo, a festive quiz, and a Christmas jumper day are just some of the things taking place throughout November and December as the delivery station team delivers for customers this Christmas.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighbouring Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Amazon is also offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.co.uk and flex.amazon.co.uk.

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. Pay starts at £10.00 or £11.10 per hour depending on location and employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount – which combined are worth more than £700 annually – as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon also offers employees Career Choice, an innovative programme which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields, up to £8,000 over four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Amazon prioritises the safety and health of its people above all else, and the company invested more than $10 billion globally to help keep its people safe and deliver products to customers throughout 2020.

