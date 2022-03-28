Apache Pizza to create 400 jobs with 20 new stores in rapid Northern Ireland expansion plan

Apache Pizza is creating 400 jobs with the opening of 20 new stores in Northern Ireland.

The new stores will be opened by new and existing franchisees and Apache Pizza is actively seeking local entrepreneurs to become new franchisees as part of its rapid expansion plan which is being fuelled by soaring pizza sales.

The popular pizza chain plans to open new stores in all areas across Northern Ireland throughout the year. The locations of the first new stores include Carryduff, Moira, Dundonald, Strangford, Saintfield, Hillsborough and Comber in county Down; Crumlin, Whitehead, Dunmurry, Ormeau Road, Carnlough, Newtownabbey and Portstewart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In-store team members Luciana Matos and Neeyati Vaghela

They are also looking at other new locations across Northern Ireland.

The 400 new jobs include permanent, full-time and part-time positions for general managers, supervisors, team members and delivery drivers and offer flexible working conditions, full training and attractive opportunities for career advancement.

Local entrepreneurs who are interested in becoming franchisees and running their own company as part of the Apache Pizza chain will receive full training and operational support to thrive in their local cities and towns.

Apache Pizza is the market leader for pizza delivery in Ireland. It operates 181 stores and employs over 2,750 people in communities all over the island of Ireland. It currently operates 19 stores in Northern Ireland and this number is set to double to 39 stores before the end of the year.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in Northern Ireland and to create new job and new franchise opportunities in local communities. Being local is what is driving our growth and rapid expansion plan. We are looking at all areas and our plan is to open a number of new stores each month,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.

“Our pizzas are hugely popular and our online sales have grown by over 32% because we are local to homes, businesses, schools and universities. We are continuing to grow and expand because our stores are focused on offering delivery and take-out and on making quality, tasty pizzas which can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time.”

“Our rapid expansion plan for Northern Ireland provides people with an immediate opportunity to secure local employment and to develop their careers locally. We also have fantastic opportunities for local entrepreneurs who want to run their own business and join us in being part of Ireland’s most recognisable and popular pizza chain.”

Apache Pizza has already commenced its recruitment drive and is seeking vibrant, self-motivated people with consumer-focused experience for all positions. Entrepreneurs who are interested in becoming franchisees do not require previous business management experience.

All applications can be made online at www.apachepizza.co.uk/franchise-opportunities.

message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.