Apache Pizza to create 75 new jobs and five stores in Northern Ireland

Pictured celebrating its expansion plans are in-store team members Neeyati Vaghela and Luciana Matos

Apache Pizza is creating 75 jobs and five new stores in Northern Ireland.

The popular food chain, which celebrates 25 years in business, currently operates 169 stores on the island of Ireland, 37 of which are in Northern Ireland.

The company plans to create all new jobs and to open all new stores over the next six months, building on its success in having already created 195 new jobs with the opening of 13 stores during 2020.

The popular pizza chain served 5.3 million pizzas to its customers during the Covid-19 pandemic, which helped it to record a 12% increase in online sales as well as 12% growth in sales overall during 2020. Overall sales continue to rise and were up 17% for the first four months of 2021.

The company’s rapid expansion plan is being driven by its ambition to reach everyone on the island of Ireland and to build upon its reputation as Ireland’s largest pizza chain.

The new jobs include roles as supervisors, managers, customer service representatives and delivery couriers. The company is also seeking franchisees who want to flourish in their local cities and towns.

“Apache Pizza is the market leader for pizza delivery in Ireland with 169 stores wherever people want quality pizza. We are local to homes, businesses and schools. Being local is what is driving our plan to open 20 new stores and to create another 300 new jobs by the end of this year across the island of Ireland,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.

“Apache Pizza was founded in Dublin in 1996. It is an incredible success story and we are delighted to celebrate 25 years in business this June. We currently employ 2,440 people in communities all over the island of Ireland and we will grow to 2,740 employees by the end of 2021. Our store model is proudly focused on being local, on offering Delivery and Take-Out and on making quality, tasty pizzas which can be enjoyed anywhere at any time.

“Our online sales have grown by 12% because we invested in making online ordering easier and more accessible prior to Covid-19. We capitalised on that throughout the pandemic as people spent more time at home and ordered-in.

“Our rapid expansion into cities and towns is also being driven by our ability to offer our business partners a low level investmen opportunity, attractive profitability and a quick return on their investment.

“Consumption habits changed during the Covid-19 pandemic and we see the shift from dining out to dining in, the continuation of working from home and this summer’s theme of socialising outdoors as a positive business opportunity as we continue to grow and expand our business.”

Apache Pizza was founded in Dublin in 1996 by Robert Pendleton and his wife Emily Gore Grimes. The couple no longer manage the business. It is now owned by Food Delivery Brands, the largest and most geographically diversified pizza delivery master franchiser in the world by store numbers and by OKR Group, Ireland’s leading QSR franchise operator.

