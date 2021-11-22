Asda staff praised for helping customers to buy a pair of trousers and paying for their shopping

Marc Morrow from Asda Coleraine has been commended for his kindness and generosity, when he paid for a customer’s shopping recently.

The customer realised that she had forgotten her bank card when she went to pay for her shopping at the self-scan checkouts.

Marc could see that she was getting upset and stressed so he stepped in to help without hesitation, telling her not to worry and paying for her shopping.

Angela Lamberton, customer trading manager, said: “Marc has excelled in his role at Asda - he is a very knowledgeable and calming person. He didn’t tell anyone that he had paid for the shopping, which is just typical of Marc.

“He is a quiet and humble man, and I would not be surprised if he had done things like this before. He doesn’t like a fuss and is always there to help out his colleagues and customers.”

Marc explained: “She was a regular customer and she had gotten quite stressed. I wouldn’t want to see anyone stuck so I paid for her shopping because I could. It was the right thing to do, and I was happy to help.”

The relieved customer was so grateful for this simple act of kindness and returned a couple of days later to thank Marc and repay him for his generosity.

Meanwhile Asda Kilkeel colleague, Conor Matthews has been acknowledged by his team after going out of his way to help a customer buy a pair of trousers in store.

The customer was having difficulty buying a pair of trousers online and came into store to ask for help.

Conor sat with the customer and logged into his own account and paid for the trousers via Asda’s Click and Collect service, so that the shopper could get their trousers.

Checkout colleague Conor continued: “The lady is a regular at our store and I serve her all the time - she was very grateful for the help! It was no problem, I would have done it for anyone, that’s what we are here for.”

Lisa Cunningham, service section leader at Asda Kilkeel, added: “Conor is a great asset to our team at Asda Kilkeel and our customers love him. He’s always willing to help and goes out of his way daily to ensure our customers receive excellent customer service. Thank you for your all of your hard work, Conor!”

