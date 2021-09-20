Belfast Chamber Business Awards shortlist is revealed

The shortlist for prestigious Belfast Chamber Business Awards 2021 has been revealed.

Organised and hosted by Belfast Chamber with Principal Sponsor, Bank of Ireland UK, the ceremony, now in its sixth year, have become synonymous with recognising, promoting and rewarding the excellence of Belfast-based companies.

110 of Belfast’s top businesses have made the shortlist spanning 22 categories, from Young Business Personality, to Social Enterprise of the Year to Best Digital Business to the Bank of Ireland UK Lifetime Achievement award. The awards seek to reward all areas of business in all sectors, in Belfast and will take place on Friday, October 22, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, with tickets already released for sale.

Simon Hamilton, CEO of Belfast Chambe with Paul McClurg, Head of Belfast Business Banking at Bank of Ireland UK

Commenting on this year’s shortlist Simon Hamilton, CEO of Belfast Chamber said: “This has been an unprecedented year for business, with huge challenges faced by all, and despite that, Belfast businesses have once again shown their strength, tenacity and resilience.

“The broad selection of entries, from many industries, have far submitted all expectations with many categories receiving record numbers of submissions.

“A huge range of businesses have successfully met the brief for showcasing their achievements and it’s making the selection process an interesting one which will positively challenge the judges.”

Simon concluded: “We look forward to the next stage of judging which will involve an interview process, allowing the overall winners to be selected.”

Paul McClurg Head of Business Banking Belfast at Bank of Ireland UK, explained: “We are delighted to be able to announce the exciting news and congratulate everyone who has been shortlisted.

“The applicants this year are a testament to the quality, achievements and ambition of Belfast businesses, especially during what has been such challenging times over the last 18 months. This has meant some tough decisions by the judges but will make the next stage exciting, with so many exceptional entries.

The shortlist demonstrates the high standards and rich diversity of businesses in Belfast, and we are proud, as principal sponsor, to be supporting them as they re-emerge, rebuild and grow as industry leaders.”

Paul concluded: “We look forward to the Awards night on October 22, where the best of Belfast businesses will showcase their achievements with their teams and their peers, and when this year’s Bank of Ireland UK? Lifetime achievement recipient will be announced.”

Full list of The Belfast Business Awards finalists and to get tickets for the event visit www.belfastchamber.com

