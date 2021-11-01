Belfast Job Fair taking place at St George’s Market this month

The ‘Take the Next Step Job Fair’ will be held in St George’s Market on Tuesday, November 9 (1.30pm-4pm).

Over 60 exhibitors are taking part including key employers with current vacancies in a range of sectors including construction, transport, security, health and social care, enterprise, customer services and professional and business services.

Representatives from the council’s Employment Academies will be attending to provide information on the tailored training programmes available to assist people secure jobs and support businesses with their recruitment.

Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl joins Aidan McMeekin and Coyst Madine to launch the Take the Next Step Job Fair

This free event is open to all and support organisations will be on hand for advice and guidance on applying and interviewing for jobs or starting up a business.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl, said: “Belfast City Council is delighted to be working with the Department for Communities on bringing the Take the Next Step Job Fair to St George’s Market on November 9. This event will connect key employers and training providers with talented people seeking new work, new skills or a completely new direction in their work journey.

“It reflects council’s commitment to supporting both our residents and businesses as the city looks forward to recovery after the pandemic.”

No prior registration is needed to attend the event with doors opening at 1.30pm (Oxford Street entrance) and closing at 4pm.

Covid-19 hygiene and distancing measures will be in place at the venue.

For more information on the council’s Take the Next Step programme, visit the Council website https://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/takethenextstep

