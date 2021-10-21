Belfast landmark office building, Montgomery House, goes on sale for £9m

The prime city-centre investment opportunity has a total floor space of nearly 35,000 sq ft and is located on Montgomery Street within the city centre, only 150 metres from Belfast City Hall.

The nine-floor building is Grade-A and includes parking for up to ten cars, with an NCP car park located next door with over 470 spaces. A secure cycle-park is also located on-site.

The current tenants’ income stands at just over £680,000 per year with an initial yield of 7.10%, reverting to 7.81% on ERVs.

Landmark office building, Montgomery House

The building’s entrance lobby has recently been refurbished and includes a door entry system, outstanding modern décor and feature lighting.

Ronan Campbell, partner at independent commercial property practice Campbell Cairns, said: “Montgomery House is representative of the outstanding quality of office space available in Belfast and Northern Ireland, and offers a rare opportunity to acquire such an asset in the city. The building is a fantastic investment opportunity for any buyer and we would not expect this to remain on the market for very long.”

Montgomery House also boasts 24-hour access with on-site security present during business hours.

To find out more about Montgomery House or to download the brochure, visit www.campbellcairns.com

