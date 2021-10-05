Belfast sustainability survey illustrates seriousness of climate change to city’s business community

The Belfast Business Sustainability Survey was carried out by the Belfast Chamber and leading business advisers BDO NI.

Amongst its key findings was a high level of awareness of the challenges created by climate change but a much lower level of preparedness on many key areas. Resounding support for a single point of contact in the city for businesses to obtain advice and support on becoming more sustainable was also a key finding from the data.

Commenting on the survey findings, Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton, said: “Our Belfast Chamber/BDO Sustainability Survey illustrates quite starkly how serious businesses across Belfast are taking climate change. The findings of our survey show that there is a very high level of awareness about sustainability issues however, this is not always matched by equally high levels of preparedness. That mismatch in risk and readiness is also reflected in a widespread view that the city generally and both local and regional government in particular aren’t adapting quickly enough to the challenges presented by climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Jackson, partner, BDO Northern Ireland Partner is pictured with Simon Hamilton, CEO Belfast Chamber

“Belfast Chamber believes that businesses in our city – the overwhelming majority of which are micro or small in size – need much more support to make the changes that they know their businesses will need to adapt to the challenge presented by climate change. That’s why we are calling for the creation of a single point of contact in the city for businesses to get the kind of advice and guidance they will need to reduce the waste they produce and the energy they consume, make the switch to electric vehicle fleets and also prepare for the risks of extreme heat or flooding.

Businesses in Belfast have seen their ability to focus on this important issue impacted negatively by other factors like COVID-19. As we emerge from the pandemic and edge towards recovery, getting to grips with climate change must become a greater priority and it is clear that businesses are crying out for the help and advice they evidently require.”

Analysing the results of the survey, BDO Northern Ireland Partner Laura Jackson, continued: “An important figure in this survey is the 60% of local companies who admitted that they were not adapting quickly enough to the challenges presented by climate change. Whilst we anticipated a large percentage to acknowledge the importance of the issue (91% in fact) this figure demonstrates that more than half are struggling to deliver practically to the changing environment.

“This is where organisations such as BDO NI bridge that gap, we assist organisations of all sizes in identifying key considerations in relation to climate change/ESG factors, relevant to the nature of their business and advise on real practical solutions.

“Incorporating your ESG agenda into your business strategy can provide real value to your business. Whether this is through optimising more sustainable products, reducing operational costs through lower energy consumption, attracting talent through a strong social reputation, creating a priority for a unifying organisational culture, or investing in sustainable equipment for example.

“Barriers such as Brexit, Covid-19, the availability of resources and the lack of the required expertise and support have all been deciding factors in how a company progresses and their pursuit and delivery of a workable sustainability agenda is no different.”

Giving his thoughts on the Belfast Business Sustainability Survey, Professor John Barry, the Professor of Green Political Economy at Queen’s University and Co-Chair of the Belfast Climate Commission, added: “The results of this survey on business attitudes towards current and projected action on climate change and sustainability show that businesses are overwhelmingly positive, and supportive of more ambitious and urgent climate action. The vast majority of businesses see climate change as important and challenging and support a strong NI Climate Change Act with sector specific carbon reduction targets.

“I congratulate the Belfast Chamber for leading on this issue and this should be first of many engagements with businesses on the city’s path to net zero by 2050 and the creation of a climate resilient Belfast. As Co-Chair of the Belfast Climate Commission, I am heartened by the survey results, demonstrating that businesses are aware of the crisis and are willing to roll up their sleeves to get to work on reducing our use of fossil fuels which is the main cause of climate breakdown. The survey results also show that businesses need help and support in contributing towards the collective effort to get Belfast, and Northern Ireland, to net zero carbon and our transition to a climate secure economy and society.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.