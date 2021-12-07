BelfastForward 2022 conference to focus on the future shape of the city

Simon Hamilton, CE of Belfast Chamber, Michael Hall, managing partner EY NI and Judith Savage, director, Business Consulting, EY

Building on the success of BelFastForward in 2020, the 2022 event will take place on Thursday, March 24 in the ICC and will focus will on the post-pandemic city and what the experience of the last two years means for places like Belfast.

The conference agenda will be centred around the examination of three major questions – what is the state of the city, what is the state of our city and what should the future of our city be? A range of local, national and international speakers will help to examine issues like the future of work, what we need to do to win the race for talent, how can we create a more people centred city and ensuring growth is inclusive and sustainable.

Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton, said: “Belfast – like cities around the world – is beginning to emerge from the unprecedented challenge presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, fundamental questions have been posed about the future of cities such as Belfast. Questions about what work will look like, will sectors such as retail and hospitality survive and even questions about the demise of cities themselves. Thankfully, we are slowly but surely seeing Belfast come back to life but big challenges remain.

Belfast Chamber is delighted to announce that on March 24 2022, our BelFastForward conference will return and build on the huge success of our energetic and inspiring 2020 event.

“Through a mix of expert keynote speakers, informative presentations and exciting discussions, BelFastForward 2022 will be all about addressing and, hopefully, answering some of those major questions confronting cities like Belfast.

“Belfast is in the midst of an unbelievable regeneration journey. Belfast Chamber – as the voice of the city’s business community – wants to see Belfast become the best possible place to live, work and enjoy leisure time. BelFastForward 2022 will examine and explain how Belfast can fulfil its obvious potential as we seek to emerge stronger and build back better from the challenges presented by Covid-19”.