Business and hosuehold rate bills go out this week

Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Over £1billion in rates was collected last year. The money raised was invested in vital public services such as healthcare, education and roads as well as helping to fund essential Council services.

The Executive has frozen the element of the rate bill it is responsible for to help both households and businesses with the post-pandemic recovery.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy, said: “The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the economy and on the cashflow of many businesses. Last year I reduced the non-domestic regional rate by 18% to help all business ratepayers. We have frozen the rate again this year, which means that the benefit of last year’s cut will be retained.”

The Minister also confirmed that many businesses in the hardest hit sectors of the economy will again pay no rates in 2021/22.

He continued: “The further 12 month rates holiday will benefit almost 29,000 businesses, helping to sustain businesses and the jobs they provide. I know many household incomes have been adversely affected by the pandemic. I have frozen the domestic regional rate for householders for the last two years and I delayed sending out rate bills to give ratepayers a two month break in payments. I would encourage anyone who is having difficulty paying to contact Land & Property Services for advice and support.”

A wide range of reliefs and entitlements are available including; support for those entitled to Universal Credit, for people on a low income and for pensioners who live on their own. Land & Property Services is encouraging anyone having difficulty paying to contact them for advice on payment arrangements and the range of support available.

Full details can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/rates and www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/business-rates

There are a number of ways to pay your rate bill:

Direct Debit is the easiest and most convenient way to pay and allows ratepayers to spread the cost over monthly instalments. You can set up a Direct Debit online.

Pay online by debit or credit card

Pay at any Post Office or PayPoint.

Domestic ratepayers can receive 4% discount if they pay their bill in full on or before July 9 2021.

The bill will set out the amount due for 2021/22, details of any rate relief which has been applied to your account and any arrears from previous years that have not been paid.

