CattleEye crowned KPMG Ireland’s top tech innovator

The Belfast-founded company was shortlisted from almost 50 entries of early stage Irish and Northern Irish tech start-ups, and took home the prize after pitching to an esteemed panel of judges including; Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland; Nicola McClafferty, Partner at Draper Esprit; serial entrepreneur Mark Cummins, Fiona Gallagher, CEO of Wells Fargo International Bank UC and Managing Partner of KPMG in Ireland, Seamus Hand.

A company which has harnessed the capabilities of advanced AI in video analytics to deliver the world’s first academically verified autonomous livestock monitoring platform, CattleEye will now progress to the final at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon in November. They will compete with the finalists from 17 other countries for the title of KPMG Global Tech Innovator which include companies from the US, GB, South Africa, Brazil, Germany, India and Spain.

The prize also includes travel and accommodation to Lisbon, tickets to Web Summit as part of KPMG’s delegation, an exhibition stand for a day, and access to exclusive networking events and mentoring opportunities.

Founder of CattleEye Terry Canning

Terry Canning, CEO of CattleEye, said: “We’re delighted to win the KPMG Tech Innovator award for Ireland, and to progress to the Web Summit 2021, where we’re very proud to represent the country at the global finals. Our technology platform provides a completely new way of monitoring and gaining insights on dairy cows. Through machine learning, the platform can alert farmers to problems before they’re aware of them, by walking cattle under a security camera that uses a number of neural networks, enabling them to intervene. This will improve the lives of animals, while allowing farmers to become more efficient and reduce carbon emissions.”

Johnny Hanna, Partner in Charge at KPMG in Northern Ireland, added: “We’re delighted that CattleEye has won the inaugural Ireland leg of the KPMG Global Tech Innovator competition. Since being founded in 2019, the company has been a major success story, uniquely harnessed the power of AI technology to help farmers monitor livestock and improve efficiency.

“Terry’s pitch at the Ireland qualifiers was inspirational, showing how CattleEye has disrupted the market and laying out plans for future global growth. Congratulations to Terry and all the team at CattleEye as they go on to represent the island of Ireland in November’s competition.”

