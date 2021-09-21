CattleEye shortlisted in KPMG Global Tech Innovator

The shortlisted companies were selected from almost 50 entries and will pitch their innovations and growth ambitions to an esteemed panel of judges including Fiona Gallagher, CEO of Wells Fargo International Bank UC, Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland, Nicola McClafferty, Partner at Draper Esprit, serial entrepreneur Mark Cummins and Managing Partner of KPMG in Ireland, Seamus Hand.

The event will be broadcast live at 12pm on Friday, September 24 on www.kpmg.ie.

The firms are from Dublin, Belfast, Cork, and Galway with CattleEye being the only one from Northern Ireland.

Founder of CattleEye Terry Canning

Founded by local man Terry Canning, CattleEye is a Belfast-founded company harnessing the capabilities of advanced AI in video analytics to deliver the world’s first academically verified autonomous livestock monitoring platform.

It provides a completely new way of monitoring and gaining insights on dairy cows simply by walking them under a security camera.

The overall winner in will progress to the final at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon in November, where they will compete with the finalists from 17 other countries for the title of KPMG Global Tech Innovator.

The prize also includes travel and accommodation to Lisbon, tickets to Web Summit as part of KPMG’s delegation, an exhibition stand for one day, and access to exclusive networking events and mentoring opportunities.

