Chief executive of Belfast-based Devenish appointed to InterTradeIreland chairman

New chair of InterTradeIreland, Richard Kennedy

Mr Kennedy is chief executive of Belfast-based Devenish. Under his guidance, the agri-tech firm has transformed from a company focused on the Northern Ireland market to an international research, development and innovation business trading in over forty countries.

Welcoming the new chairman to the InterTradeIreland board, CEO Margaret Hearty, said: “Richard is an expert in growing a business in new markets and has an outstanding record of achievement. We have no doubt that he will make a very significant contribution to InterTradeIreland. We look forward to his innovative vision and considered input.”

Mr Kennedy explained: “I am delighted to be appointed Chair of InterTradeIreland – a vital organisation that helps power economic prosperity across the island of Ireland. This is a pivotal time to be joining the board, as InterTradeIreland builds on the next chapter of its evolution and growth. It’s an exciting prospect to work with the rest of the board, CEO Margaret Hearty, the senior leadership team and all of the InterTradeIreland team.”

Co. Sligo native Mr Kennedy began his commercial life growing up on the family-owned livestock mart in Aclare. He went on to secure a B.Agri.Sc from University College Dublin. A winner of Ireland’s EY’s entrepreneur of the year, he was recognised for his courageous entrepreneurial spirit and ambition that has enabled Devenish to become a global agri-tech company which specialises in sustainable food solutions.

With this new appointment, InterTradeIreland continues to focus on helping firms to grow. To date over 48,000 small businesses have been supported by InterTradeIreland to identify and develop trade and innovation opportunities. The organisation has created over 18,000 new jobs and generated more than £1.2bn in business development value, with cross-border trade currently sitting at £7.4bn, its highest level in 20 years.

