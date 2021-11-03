Christies Direct win two categories at the UK’s prestigious Pet Industry Federation Awards

Christies Direct picked up the award for the Grooming Wholesaler of The Year and their global division Christies Global won Best Export Business of the Year.

The prestigious national event not only celebrates success across a wide range of products, services, and companies, it also raises awareness of the pet industry and encourages the sharing of ideas and best practices, which helps enhance skills and company development.

Despite the challenges of 2020, both Christies Direct and Christies Global adapted rapidly and experienced significant growth. Following March’s lockdown, as professional dog grooming businesses were forced to close, they pivoted to reach a new demographic – pet owners.

Pictured with the award is Mark Briggs, director of Cliverton Insurance, sponsor, Amber McIntyre, customer care manager at Christies Direct, Chloe Smith, director of Tuft and Megan Byers, key account manager at Christies Global

Marketing manager Matthew, explained: “When the Covid-19 pandemic spread rapidly in 2020, we needed to respond to the changes quickly. We learned to adapt and advance digital and operational strategies to meet the changing demands of customers, so for all of us here, both at Christies Direct and Christies Global, winning these awards means a lot.”

The customer care team completed workshops on teamwork, communication, and self-awareness, and training on good customer care, and call techniques, alongside product training on new brands, coat specific products and product groups.

Christies Global key account manager Megan Byers, continued: “We are honoured to have been awarded with Export Business of the Year 2021 at the recent Pet Industry Federation awards. 2021 has been a tough year, we have been unable to attend trade shows and meet our customers face to face. However, we have adapted, and we hosted two of our own virtual trade shows as well as attended, VPI & Pet Fair Asia. We have been active in having virtual meetings with our customers and hosting online training sessions. No matter what is going on in the world, whether it be Brexit or Covid-19, we ensure that we keep our customers at the forefront of everything we do at Christies Global.”

The PIF awards provide a platform to recognise excellence and innovation within the industry and are by far the UK’s leading awards for the pet industry. Like many other similar events last year, the PIF Awards could not be held in person, but this year, they are back and bigger than ever.

Nigel Baker, CEO of Pet Industry Federation, added: “We are delighted to have awarded Christies the Export Business of the Year and Grooming Wholesaler of the Year two weeks ago at the Pet Industry Federation Awards. This year’s entries were of a very high standard, and it is testament to Christies that they were able to be the strongest in each of their categories and come away with the trophies. Many congratulations to their team!”

