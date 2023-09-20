Cost of Living payment due between between 31 October and 19 November in Northern Ireland - are you eligible?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around the UK millions of low-income households will welcome this news.

According to the Government, a cost of living support package has been put in place that includes one-off payments to those on income related benefits, disabled claimants and pensioners. And these payments are intended to provide support to you with the current rise in the cost of living.

The payment schedule for further cost of living support has been announced. Payments will be made to those who get eligible low income (means tested) and disability benefits.

Already a £301 low income (means tested) Cost of Living Payment was paid between 25 April 2023 and 17 May 2023 for most people

a £150 Disability Payment was paid between 20 June 2023 and 4 July 2023.

The second £300 low income (means-tested) Cost of Living Payment is now due between 31 October and 19 November 2023 for most people on Department for Communities / Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits

And a £300 payment for people on tax credits and no other low income benefits will be paid between 10 November and 19 November 2023 for most people

Plus a £300 additional Winter Fuel Payment is due during Winter 2023/24

Meanwhile the third £299 low income (means tested) Cost of Living Payment is due during Spring 2024.