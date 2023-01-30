The motoring body says the average margin for retailers grew from 8.7p in 2021 to 13.5p in 2022.

It stood at 6.5p before the pandemic, meaning it has doubled in just three years.

The news comes a week after the chairman of Tesco said some food firms may be using inflation as an excuse to hike prices further than necessary.

The RAC claims petrol retailers have been taking advantage of motorists over the past year.

The price of diesel at the pump has grown less over the last year, with an increase of 1.5p per litre, but this is still up 50pc since 2019.It comes after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) suggested that retailers’ margins had grown between 2017 and 2021, as part of its preliminary investigation into fuel pricing, the Daily Telegraph reported.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “This is a galling situation for drivers who are struggling more than ever given the impacts of the wider cost-of-living crisis.

“The question now is whether retailers start to bump up their prices.

“This will depend on whether they decide to continue enjoying larger margins or let them return to more normal levels.

“Looking at current wholesale costs there is absolutely no justification for pump prices to rise.

“We urge the Government to focus on ensuring retailers quickly pass on savings to drivers every time there is significant downward movement in the wholesale price of fuel – not just to ensure drivers aren’t treated unfairly, but also because there is a clear correlation between high fuel prices and higher levels of inflation.”

The analysis backs up a report by competition watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority published last month, which said drivers were the victim of “rocket and feather” pricing in 2022.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps wrote to fuel retailers on December 22 urging them to “ensure savings are passed on to consumers” after it emerged drivers were being hit by record Christmas getaway fuel prices.