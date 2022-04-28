Double accreditation positions Balfast’s ALG as leader in sustainability

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has been awarded two prestigious environmental accreditations, marking it out as a leader in sustainability in the professional services sector in Northern Ireland.

The firm, which employs over 120 people at its Belfast office, has been awarded the ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Standard.

The internationally recognised accolade provides a framework to protect the environment and to respond to changing environmental conditions in balance with socio-economic needs.

Linda Burton, office manager and Mark Stockdale, partner at ALG Belfast

ALG also achieved silver level in the Northern Ireland Environmental Survey – an annual report by Business in the Community that scores organisation on the measures they take to improve their environmental impacts.

Mark Stockdale, partner at ALG, said: “As a responsible business we take our commitment to ESG extremely seriously, recognising that we have an important part to play in responding to environmental issues and the careful management our environmental impact.

“In recent years we have invested heavily in embedding environmental best practice at the very heart of our culture. We have achieved strong buy-in of our accredited Environmental Management System right across our team, underpinned by a consistent and collaborative approach to doing everything we can as a firm to protect the world around us.”

Business in the Community’s Northern Ireland Environmental Survey is used an important comparison tool and a helpful way for organisations to identify areas where they can improve their environmental impacts, as well as be recognised for their efforts to become more sustainable.

Sponsored by Moy Park and supported by Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the survey scores, recognises and rewards organisations that are going above and beyond their legal environmental requirements.

Managing director of business in the community Kieran Harding, added: “The survey is an important comparison tool and a way for organisations to not only be recognised for their environmentally sustainable efforts, but also to identify areas where they can improve. It serves to highlight key environmental areas they need to be thinking about for the future.