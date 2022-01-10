Finyx establishes Northern Ireland base with new Belfast office to create 20 jobs

Boutique technology advisory firm Finyx is expanding its operations into Northern Ireland, creating 20 new jobs.

Independent management consultancy, Finyx, which is headquartered in London, provides digital services and advice to central government departments and large organisations such as financial institutions.

The company’s Northern Ireland team will be based in the Urban HQ building in Belfast city centre, providing its new employees with access to health and wellbeing services, catering, and a roof top bar, as well as state-of-the art technology.

NI directors Matt Price and Alasdair Frazer will head up the local team

Northern Ireland directors Alasdair Frazer and Matt Price, who both originally hail from the province, will head up the local team and say Finyx’s decision to open a local office was based on the region’s wealth of skilled and experienced resources stating the province was a ‘ready-made pool of skilled consultants and digital experts’.

Speaking about the recent launch of its Belfast office, Finyx’s Matt Price, said: “Northern Ireland has a ready-made pool of skilled consultants and digital experts, who can help contribute to our growth which is based on a practical, problem-solving approach for clients.

“Finyx’s philosophy of autonomy and team spirit sets us apart and we’re excited to bring this vision to consultants locally.”

Alasdair added; “After working across the globe for over 10 years, we’re proud to be back home, bringing with us high-value career opportunities. “These roles will allow people to enjoy the best of both worlds – the fantastic culture and vibrancy that Northern Ireland has to offer, while also working on projects that are strategically vital to UK.

“We are delighted to take up residency in the distinctive Urban HQ building, and we look forward to bringing our ethos to Northern Ireland which emphasises recognition and reward, ownership and flexibility.”

Finyx was established in 2006 and currently employs 85 people. Its expansion and investment into Northern Ireland follows double digit year-on-year growth at the firm.

Clients range from law enforcement services, central government departments, utilities and leading media brands to retailers, insurers and investment banks.

