First Northern Ireland sales summit to be hosted in Belfast

Adam Cree, CRO of 3EN

The Northern Ireland Sales Summit 2022 will be hosted in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Belfast on Wednesday, February 2.

The half-day event will cover how companies can build their brand online, maximise LinkedIn for sales leads and growth, improve their sales strategies, and improve their sales and business processes.

As the first event of its kind in the country, organisers have planned for experts in the sales field to share their knowledge with attendees. Speakers include Tierna Byrne, a multi-award-winning design consultant, author and sales thought leader Jim Irving, Colly Graham of Salesxcellence, and Niraj Kapur, a LinkedIn Top Voice in Sales in 2021.

Holywood-based cloud solutions company 3EN is the platinum sponsor of the event, bringing with it 10 years of experience of how to grow a business. Last year, the company doubled its 2020 turnover of over £1.5m with a sales revenue total of over £2.7m in 2021.

Adam Cree, CRO of 3EN, will represent the company at the summit. He said: “3EN is excited to be the platinum sponsor of the first ever Northern Ireland Sales Summit. With such a strong line up of speakers to hear from, we are in for a great day of learning how we can improve our sales processes and increase our revenue. This event isn’t one to be missed!”

Tickets to the event cost £65 and include breakfast and lunch.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, visit Eventbrite.

