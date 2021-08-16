Free hospitality workshops for 16-19 year olds in Causeway Coast & Glens

Northern Regional College has secured Council funding to deliver a series of one day workshops to help young people prepare for employment.

Marie Donaghy, Business Engagement Officer at the College’s Coleraine campus explained: “The hospitality sector has been badly affected by the pandemic, but as we move towards economic recovery exciting new opportunities will open up. These workshops are designed to help young people prepare for a part-time role in hospitality.

“The focus will be on developing customer service skills and confidence building so that young people will be better prepared to apply for any part-time jobs that may become available in their area. The workshops will also help with CV preparation and interview tips. Each workshop will run from 10am – 4pm each day. There is no charge and lunch will be provided.”

The workshops will be held from Monday, August 23 as follows: Monday, NRC Coleraine campus; Tuesday, NRC Ballymoney campus; Wednesday, Flowerfield Arts Centre Portstewart and Thursday, BCW Leyland RD, Ballycastle.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. To reserve your place, simply contact: [email protected] and you will be forwarded a short application form.

This skills development initiative is part funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Northern Regional College offers a range of other funded business support initiatives.

