Galgorm expands luxury outdoor accommodation offering in new £10 million investment

Galgorm announced plans today to create a suite of new accommodation and thermal spa options within its 380-acre County Antrim Estate which forms part of a £10 million investment that will create up to 50 new hospitality jobs over the next two years.

This new investment marks the first phase of a £30 million project to further expand and enhance Resort and spa facilities by 2027 and is the latest move by Galgorm Collection to ensure the Resort’s position as a world-class international tourism destination, having already invested £60 million since 2010.

In addition to the expansion of the Resort, Galgorm Collection has also committed to the rollout of an enhanced benefits package for all eligible team members, including a £1 million investment into premium private health care cover over the next five years as part of its ongoing commitment to investing in its people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons pictured at the Resort with John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism Northern Ireland

The announcement was welcomed by Economy Minister Gordon Lyons on a recent visit to the Resort: “I warmly welcome Galgorm’s expansion plans to increase its visitor capacity and provide an exciting, new travel experience. I’m delighted to see Galgorm Collection forging ahead with new opportunities to expand its offering and cement Northern Ireland’s position as a fantastic place to visit. My Department’s Tourism Recovery Action Plan aims to create a solid foundation for recovery and a return to the record breaking tourism figures of 2019. This announcement by Galgorm is evidence of the vital recovery already taking place within this important and much valued sector.”

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection managing director, explained: “Over many years, we have invested heavily to establish Galgorm as an award-winning international and world-class tourism destination, and we remain firmly focused on investment and innovation to secure our global position. This latest £10 million project will see up to 50 additional accommodation units added to the Resort over the next two years, which will increase our workforce and expand the Estate’s footprint.”

New for 2021 is the addition of a range of bespoke Shepherd’s Huts with the first now open to guests keen for a unique stay within the great outdoors. Representing an investment of £2.5 million, the area is earmarked for further expansion, housing up to 18 huts by summer 2022.

Nestled deep within the newly created ‘Secret Meadow’, the one-bed huts are equipped with all mod cons including a feature stove and a mini kitchen with hob, microwave, fridge, freezer, kettle, toaster, and coffee machine for a cosy woodland retreat. Each hut comes with its own outdoor bath and fire pit on the terrace, perfect to experience the healing and restorative benefits of the surrounding forest.

Expanding upon its existing Cottage Suites, work will commence on a £2.5 million project to add 23 new high spec one-bed cottages. Cleverly designed with everything guests need for a comfy stay, Cottage Suites are located within the serene grounds of the Resort and offer luxurious seclusion whilst in close proximity to the main Resort.

Plans are also in place to add five magical treetop hideaways set amidst the forest grounds, with the first opening next year in a £1.5 million investment.

“There has been a real surge in demand for outdoor experiences and pursuits as staycationers and visitors alike seek a connection to nature and the great outdoors. We’re delighted to expand our offering in this space with the launch of a suite of unique accommodation types and a host of new outdoor pursuits at the Resort. From fishing and falconry to cycling, hiking, clay pigeon shooting, and horse riding, guests can now enjoy a stay with a difference but with the same luxury and premier hospitality that Galgorm is renowned for,” added Colin.

The award-winning Thermal Spa Village will further expand by two acres in a £2.5 million project to add new hot and cold outdoor experiences, a second outdoor riverside pool to further expand the authentic Irish Spa experience within a stunning woodland setting.

An additional £100,000 has also been invested in a brand new Spa Suite. Complete with its own jacuzzi, sauna and private access to The Spa, the suite offers breath-taking views of the River Maine and provides guests with their own slice of serenity for the ultimate relaxation escape.

The Linen Merchants is the latest addition to the Resort’s residency accommodation which offers accommodation for up to 10 guests, along with an outdoor private hot tub, private garden with BBQ, two lounges, and a spacious kitchen; the ideal option for a family get-together.

Tourism Northern Ireland chief executive John McGrillen, concluded: “Today’s announcement by Galgorm is yet another positive sign for the tourism and hospitality industry and points to future growth and recovery of the sector as a whole. Galgorm Collection has continued to innovate and build on its established reputation as a world-class spa and golf resort over the last decade and I am delighted to see these ambitious new expansion plans progress. This investment will connect guests and visitors with Northern Ireland’s great outdoors, showcase our natural landscape and focus on building and maintaining environmentally friendly accommodation that will support the sustainable tourism economy of the future.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.