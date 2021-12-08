Gourmet Grazing NI to create five jobs after eight-fold increase in sales

Emma Shuter, founder of Gourmet Grazing NI

Local artisanal grazing company, Gourmet Grazing NI, has announced plans to create five new jobs in 2022 following an eight-fold increase in sales over the last year.

The company, which had just celebrated its first year in business when the first lockdown was implemented in March 2020 and initially had to cease operations, was quick to react and introduced a new Grazing Box that could be delivered across Northern Ireland which led to the 800% growth.

Gourmet Grazing NI also continued to secure large corporate orders for companies including Bank of Ireland, Power NI, PwC, Next, A&L Goodbody, Channel 4 and KPMG. And following lockdown, demand for Gourmet Grazing NI’s offering has increased and its product range has been developed. The company has just launched its first postal boxes that will deliver fresh, seasonal grazing produce across Northern Ireland. There are two new postal boxes - a Baked Mont D’Or Box with ready to bake cheese studded with garlic and rosemary, an Artisan charcuterie selection, seasonal garnishes, freshly baked sourdough and iconic caramelised walnuts and a DIY Postal Box which comes with everything that is needed to create their own beautiful artisan platter at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Shuter, founder, said: “Before lockdown, we were very busy with corporate orders and weddings and provided grazing tables and platters across NI. When the restrictions were implemented we were unable to operate and overnight all our orders were cancelled. I had to adapt very quickly and created a grazing box filled to the brim with cheese, charcuterie, antipasti, home-made caramelised walnuts, other nuts, artisan crackers, fresh berries, dried fruit and homemade chutneys. The first night that I added the new box to our social channels, we received 120 orders, so I knew I was on to something and from there the demand continued to grow.

“Being able to deliver boxes of joy to people’s doorsteps at such a terrible time for everyone was the best feeling. The support for Gourmet Grazing NI has been tremendous and 30% of our business is made up of repeat custom, which is something I am extremely proud of. We work with the best local artisanal suppliers to bring the finest ingredients from across Ireland and this has been key to our success. I’m excited to launch our first postal boxes for the festive season which make the perfect present and are ideal to help people celebrate together after many spent last Christmas apart.

“We’re very thankful for our continued growth and have strong plans in place to support this including the creation of five new jobs in 2022 and an expansion of our Online Deli and product offering.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.