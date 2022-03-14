Grant Thornton adds new partner as tax team expands

Alan Gourley, Richard Gillan and Peter Legge

Alan, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known tax advisers to private clients, is one of a number of senior promotions within the tax team.

Jane Lee and Clare Fitzgerald have been made tax directors in the latest round of promotions, while new recruits include Aidan Lyons who re-joins the firm as VAT director.

Alan who joined the firm in 2018, is also chair of Chartered Accounts Ireland’s Northern Ireland Tax Committee.

He said: “I am delighted to become a Partner in one of the most respected professional services teams in Northern Ireland.

“Along with the rest of the team, I look forward to continue providing best in class services to our broad client base including leading high net worth individuals and business owners, as we help them to manage how they hold and pass on wealth in a tax-efficient manner.”

The promotions follow a period of sustained growth for the tax team, with revenues more than seven-times what they were eight years ago.

Tax artner, Peter Legge, continued: “Alan’s appointment as Partner is hugely significant, not only in that he complements our existing Partner team but in marking another milestone in the growth and success of our tax offering.

“We have thrived by building expertise and experience across a number of specialist areas in recent years, whether that’s Alan and the work he has been doing with private clients, or our teams focused on VAT, R&D, capital allowances, global mobility or equity reward, among many others.

“This enables us to respond to any of the challenges faced by our clients against the backdrop of an increasingly complex tax regime.”

Grant Thornton Northern Ireland managing partner Richard Gillan, added: “It is a privilege to welcome Alan to our partner team and I know he will continue to make a fantastic contribution to the success of Grant Thornton and the clients that we represent.

“We take great pride in seeing colleagues progress to the next stage of their professional development and Alan’s promotion is just one of many we have made across the firm as we continue to nurture talent at every level.”

