Grant Thornton announces major recruitment drive at its Belfast office with 50 new jobs

The firm has announced that it intends to fill positions across its audit, tax, restructuring, economic advisory, corporate finance and operations teams as part of it’s post-pandemic strategy for exponential growth.

Grant Thornton Northern Ireland managing partner Richard Gillan, said: “I am very pleased to announce Grant Thornton’s plans for continued expansion in Northern Ireland as a result of persistent growth right across all of our service lines.

“By continuing to attract, invest in and retain the most talented people in the market, we will ensure that our reputation for providing exceptional service and going beyond in order to deliver genuine added value will only be further enhanced.”

Grant Thornton Northern Ireland managing partner Richard Gillan

With revenues having increased more than fivefold in seven years, Grant Thornton’s client roster, which already contains many of Northern Ireland’s largest corporates, continues to expand at pace.

Working across all sectors, the practice has been busy in recent times advising on specific issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Meanwhile, demand has also increased as organisations seek assistance as they navigate an increasingly complex tax system.

Richard continued: “Clients expect deep expertise from specialists. But they also typically want a single point of contact – someone who can ‘speak their language’ and see the big picture.

“In our business, it’s all about empowering our people, and about creating an environment that allows them to thrive. It’s about having a culture whereby great fun sits alongside the hard work.”

It’s a formula that seems to have worked at Grant Thornton where Employee Net Promoter Scores (a measure of how likely a member of staff is to recommend the firm a place to work) are exceptional.

And now they are looking for 50 more staff to join them.

Richard concluded: “If you are an ambitious professional, passionate about providing a best in class service to clients whilst working within a dynamic, fast-paced and forward-thinking organisation with people at its centre, then we want to hear from you.”

To find out more about the employment opportunities available at Grant Thornton in Belfast, including how to apply, please visit: www.grantthorntonni.com/careers/

