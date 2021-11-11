Important Royal Mail Christmas delivering dates, including Santa’s Christmas letters

With nearly six weeks to go until Christmas, Royal Mail is once again lending a helping hand to one of its most special customers, Father Christmas.

For 58 years, Royal Mail has been helping to make Christmas wishes come true by sending children’s letters to the North Pole.

Now Santa’s team of helpers at Royal Mail is gearing up to deliver the hundreds of thousands of letters sent to him by children from all across the UK.

Royal Mail asks children to write to Father Christmas by no later than Friday, December 10 in order to get a special response from the Big Man himself

Axelle Galera, Royal Mail chief Elf, who ensures children’s letters reach Santa at his grotto in Reindeerland in the North Pole, said: “Royal Mail plays a very special part in the nation’s Christmas preparations. We are proud that for 58 years, Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.

“His special team of elves at Royal Mail especially enjoy taking a peek at what children are asking for as well as helping Santa reply to these special letters. Don’t forget to include your full name and address on your letter so Santa can reply to you!”

Later this month, Royal Mail will reveal the definitive guide to what children actually want for Christmas, with a ‘Top 10’ list of the most wished for toys, in a unique poll based on the children’s own letters.

To ensure Santa receives your letter on time, please make sure you write to him, using the correct address, on a stamped envelope.

Santa/Father Christmas,

Santa’s Grotto,

Reindeerland,

XM4 5HQ

Don’t forget Santa needs to know your full name and address to reply.

Santa is happy to receive your cards and letters now but because of the very busy Christmas ahead, children should post their letters no later than Friday, December 10.

Royal Mail delivering at Christmas:

Parcel Collect:

Royal Mail’s Parcel Collect service is a convenient way to send parcels or returns this Christmas.

With this service, postmen and postwomen collect parcels and returns from customers while they carry out their daily round.

As well as offering even higher levels of convenience, the move enables online sellers and online shoppers to mail or return a pre-paid item by post from the comfort of their own home. Royal Mail’s Parcel Postboxes are another option for sending parcels or return items.

Shop Early and Post Early for Christmas:

Royal Mail is encouraging customers to order their online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag. Its latest recommended posting dates for mail to arrive in time for Christmas are:

UK latest recommended posting dates for Christmas 2021 are:

Saturday, December 18

2nd Class

2nd Class Signed For

Royal Mail 48®

Tuesday, December 21

1st Class

1st Class Signed For

Royal Mail 24®

Thursday, December 23

Special Delivery Guaranteed®

Further information is available at www.royalmail.com/greetings

