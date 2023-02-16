On Wednesday evening, Hope’s mum Lesley Macaulay proudly posted some photos on social media of ‘JHud’ in her daughter’s ‘ handiwork with the hashtags #proudmum and #superexcited.

Lesley said: “Loving 2023 so far!! Jennifer Hudson wearing Hope Macaulay on her Chat Show.”

Hope graduated from Ulster University just over four years ago and, from her studio in Coleraine, created a global brand.

Jennnifer Hudson sporting one of Hope McAuley's designs

Macaulay is a contemporary, luxury and bespoke fashion brand of a young fashion and textiles designer based who pioneers and creates sustainable, feel-good Colossal Knits handmade to order by her team of local knitters in Northern Ireland.

After graduating from University in 2018, Hope began working on her brand and by 2020, Hope emerged as an inspiring, slow fashion, global brand, hailed by the fashion world as “dopamine dressing”, and with a loyal following on social media.

Hope is best known for her creation of her signature statement piece: the Colossal Knit Jacket, with colourful colour blocking and balloon cuffed sleeves. Just by using her hands, Hope develops the unique and exuberant chunky knitwear pieces, her favourites created from sustainably sourced materials such as luxury merino wool and vegan biodegradable nylon. Her garments are ethically produced by her team of 15 knitters across Northern Ireland, which Hope personally trains in her innovative garment structure and knitting method.

Hope's creations are not a representation of reality but a world in which you may find in your dreams, inspired by her fascination with the mind, distortion, reality and surrealism. These garments are wearable pieces of art, that are bold and vivid experiences, each telling a dream-like story.

Her energetic and surreal garments have been featured on the front cover of GQ and Harper's Bazaar, Vogue’s '6 New Names In Summer Knitwear To Obsess Over', Elle, Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated, Harper’s Bazaar, CR Fashion Book and the New York Times ‘Designers Who Are Making Knitwear Cool’. Hope's garments have also been seen on Halsey, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Osaka, Rosalía, Anne Marie, Billie Piper, Kali Uchis and as well as the aforementioned Jennifer Hudson.

Aside from the Hope Macaulay website, pieces are also available to order at selected retailers.

Her instantly recognisable creations command premium prices, with the piece worn by Jennifer Hudson retailing at £350.

It is described on the www.hopemacaulay.com website as being “handmade to order” with an expected shipping time of 3-4 weeks.

“Totally handmade using ethically sourced merino wool and biodegradable nylon, the Lissa Diagonal Colossal Knit Jacket features oversized cable knit with exaggerated balloon sleeves.”

Accessory prices begin at just over £100.

Jennifer Hudson TV is produced by Warner Brothers.