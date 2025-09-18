Sausages urgently recalled from Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Morrisons over health risk

A brand of sausages has been recalled from three major supermarkets 😦

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jolly Hog is recalling its Leek Porker 6 British Sausages

The affected product contains milk, which is not declared on the label

The batch affected is 400g with a use by date of September 28

A meat product is being recalled from shelves at three major supermarkets, with an urgent ‘do not eat’ warning issued for some customers.

The brand The Jolly Hog is recalling its product The Jolly Hog Leek Porker 6 British Sausages from Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A health alert has been issued as the sausages contain milk, which is not declared on the ingredients list on the label.

The Jolly Hog is recalling its Leek Porker 6 British Sausages | Food Standards Agency

The product poses a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected batch is a 400g pack size, with a use by date of September 28, 2025. The Jolly Hog has recalled the product, and the Food Standards Agency have advised the brand to contact the relevant allergy organisations - which will inform its members of the recall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the company says: “The Jolly Hog are recalling the above product due to an undeclared allergen presence (milk). If you have bought the above product with the date affected and have a milk allergy, we advise you not to eat them.

“Customers are asked to bring to their nearest store and a full refund will be issued for the product. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”