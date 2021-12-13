Julie Gibbons new President for Newry Chamber at AGM

Julie is the current managing director of AbbeyAutoline, the largest Insurance Broker in NI. Prior to this Julie was operations director of Autoline Insurance Group for 12 years before it was merged with Abbey. Julie is a law graduate from Queen’s University and holds an MBA from University College Dublin.

Edwin Flynn, CEO of Wood Innovations was elected as Vice President. Kieran Grant, finance director at Warrenpoint Port, was elected as treasurer and Jackie Reid, founder and chief strategy officer at Deli Lites Ireland was elected to the Board.

President Julie Gibbons, said: “It is a privilege to be asked to lead the Newry Chamber over the next two years, given its long and rich history and indeed the entrepreneurial spirit of the whole region. The Chamber is highly respected as a strategic lobbying and networking organisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony McKeown CEO, outgoing President Emma Mullen-Marmion, Jackie Reid newly elected Board member, Kieran Grant newly elected treasurer, Edwina Flynn Vice President and President Julie Gibbons at Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade Annual General Meeting

“I would like to thank outgoing President Emma Mullen Marmion for the last two years of unbelievable energy and commitment through an historic Presidency facing some of the most difficult issues we have faced as an entire community in recent times.

“I am excited about working with our members and key stakeholders to progress opportunities they have identified. As a Chamber, a large part of our focus has been on Brexit and Covid. These two issues were critical to our members who saw the value in having an influential collective voice and source of practical business support.

“We have grown membership by over 30% during the pandemic to almost 250. These new members will bring fresh thinking and experience that I am eager to embrace and bring to the forefront. We will continue to work in partnership with other organisations to provide members with services that help their businesses to grow and flourish.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.