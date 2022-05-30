Lisburn-based Mzuri Group acquires Shuttercraft Limited

Shuttercraft employs 49 people and will continue to operate independently under current management. The UK headquarters will remain in Winchester, Hampshire. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Marcus Moir, chairman of Shuttercraft, said; “We are delighted to be joining the Mzuri Group. The strategic and cultural fit between the two businesses is excellent. With Mzuri’s backing, we look forward to continuing to invest in the development of our business for the benefit of our valued partners and numerous other stakeholders. The transaction will provide an exit for our founders and for Beechbrook Capital, who we would like to thank for their guidance and steadfast support throughout the recent pandemic and for their financial backing since the MBO in December 2018.”
Mark Stradling (CEO), Justin Allen (COO) and Anna Vallis (CFO) will continue to lead Shuttercraft into the next chapter in its growth and development.
John Davison, chair of the Mzuri Board, added: “Shuttercraft has a well-established team with an ethos built on the pillar of having a customer centric approach. This focus has secured the company’s reputation for offering unparalleled customer service, training, and support throughout the UK trade. The progressive and forward-thinking perspective of the senior team within Shuttercraft merges perfectly with the Mzuri mind set.”