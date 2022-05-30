Lisburn-based Mzuri Group acquires Shuttercraft Limited

Marcus Moir, chairman of Shuttercraft, said; “We are delighted to be joining the Mzuri Group. The strategic and cultural fit between the two businesses is excellent. With Mzuri’s backing, we look forward to continuing to invest in the development of our business for the benefit of our valued partners and numerous other stakeholders. The transaction will provide an exit for our founders and for Beechbrook Capital, who we would like to thank for their guidance and steadfast support throughout the recent pandemic and for their financial backing since the MBO in December 2018.”