The new Databank Hubs located in O2 stores across Northern Ireland, are Armagh, Antrim, Belfast, Cookstown, Downpatrick, Enniskillen, Limavady, Londonderry,Magherafelt, Newtownabbey and Strabane

Virgin Media O2 is opening 11 National Databank Hubs in O2 stores across Northern Ireland to help people experiencing poverty get online and stay connected this Christmas and beyond.

These O2 stores are now part of the National Digital Inclusion Network offering free O2 mobile data, texts and calls to people who need it - regardless of their mobile operator. With these stores becoming National Databank Hubs, Virgin Media O2 has now rolled out the National Databank to all its O2 stores across the UK.

People who are eligible can receive a free O2 SIM with 25GB of monthly data for 12 months – which is enough for around 275 hours of internet browsing per month.

It means people experiencing data poverty can access essential websites and manage everyday tasks, such as booking medical appointments, applying for work, and online training, and can keep in touch with their loved ones over the festive period and beyond.

Virgin Media O2 launched the National Databank – which is like a food bank but for data – with the UK’s leading digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, in 2021. There are now around 3,000 National Databanks Hubs across the country, with O2 connecting more than 200,000 people nationwide.

The new Databank Hubs located in O2 stores across Northern Ireland, are:

1. Armagh - Mall Shopping Centre

2. Antrim - The Junction

3. Belfast - Kennedy Centre

4. Cookstown

5. Downpatrick

6. Enniskillen - Erneside Shopping Centre

7. Limavady

8. Londonderry - Foyleside Shopping Centre

9. Magherafelt - Meadowlane Centre

10. Newtownabbey – Abbey Centre

11. Strabane

People can find their nearest National Databank here.

Nicola Green from Virgin Media O2 said: "By opening new National Databank Hubs in O2 stores across Northern Ireland, we’re helping people affected by data poverty to stay in touch with their loved ones, access critical services, and be part of the digital world this Christmas and beyond.

“Virgin Media O2 is proud to be leading the way in tackling data and digital poverty across the region, where we’re building a fairer digital future for everyone. Whether it’s through the National Databank, providing free refurbished smartphones and devices via our Community Calling programme, or our broadband and mobile plans for people on low incomes, we’re committed to helping people in need to get online and stay connected.”

Helen Milner OBE, Group CEO at Good Things Foundation, added: “I’m delighted to see the National Databank grow even larger, with 11 O2 stores across Northern Ireland now becoming National Databank Digital Inclusion Hubs.

“Virgin Media O2’s work to help reduce digital exclusion now allows the Databank to extend its impact to even more people and is a lifeline to those struggling to access the internet this Christmas. This means more people in need can access essential services and connect with loved ones. This work underpins Good Things Foundation’s ambition to help one million people benefit from the digital world by 2025. Together we can fix the digital divide for good.”

Virgin Media O2’s support of the National Databank builds on its commitment to connect one million digitally excluded people through free and affordable connectivity and services by the end of 2025, as part of its sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan. This also includes its Community Calling programme with digital inclusion charity, Hubbub, which has rehomed more than 20,000 smartphones with those who need it, and its broadband and mobile social tariffs for people who receive government support payments.