Lyons announces Deloitte Cloud Engineering Assured Skills Academy

The Assured Skills Academy will see participants receive eight weeks of industry-relevant training with South Eastern Regional College (SERC). Completing the Academy guarantees participants an interview for a role in the Cloud Engineering Team at Deloitte.

The Minister said: “I am pleased to announce 20 training places on this Cloud Engineering Assured Skills Academy with Deloitte and SERC.

“This Academy is an excellent opportunity for people with a degree to reskill for a career in business consultancy and potentially gain employment with leading multinational Deloitte. No experience is necessary – I urge anyone who is interested and eligible to apply.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

Jackie Henry, Managing Partner People and Purpose Deloitte UK, explained: “To grow our economy and remain competitive globally, Northern Ireland needs to continue to invest in enhancing skills in a number of key areas, particularly those linked to the digital and technology sector.

“Cloud engineering is one of the fast-growing digital sectors where there is high demand for talent and we at Deloitte are proud to be playing our part in developing skills in this area through the Assured Skills Academy. It is a great opportunity for those who obtain a place.”

Ken Webb, Principal of SERC, added: “South Eastern Regional College is delighted to be partnering with Deloitte to train students through the Assured Skills Academy in Cloud Engineering. The training they will receive, and the skills they will develop, will provide an excellent foundation for a career in this relevant and growing industry. The digital sector will play an important role in the economic growth of Northern Ireland and I would urge anyone, even if they have not considered such a career, to explore the Assured Skills Academy and the opportunities it can deliver.”

Due to the pandemic, training may be a hybrid of onsite and online learning through a virtual classroom provided by SERC.

Applications for the Deloitte Cloud Engineering Assured Skills Academy are open now and close at noon Sunday, August 22.

Applicants must hold a minimum 2:2 degree in any discipline.

For more information and to apply, visit http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.