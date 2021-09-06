MBE for Peter Hannan of multi-award winning NI compnay Hannan Meats

Commenting on the prestigious award, Mr Hannan, said: “It is a tremendous honour for me to announce that I have been awarded an MBE from the Queen for my contribution to Economic Development in Northern Ireland. Whilst this is a humbling personal recognition of my role in Hannan Meats and contributions to the wider food industry, I see it as a recognition of the very many people who have supported and encouraged me over the years.

“In addition to my family, I have received incredible support from very many people including the management and staff at Hannan Meats, our customers in both retail and foodservice throughout the UK and Ireland, industry bodies here and other local food companies.

“It really has been a team effort. Surround yourself with good people, and they’ll make you look great. Thank you sincerely to those who endure and surround me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hannan, managing director of Hannan Meats

“I look forward to continuing to build on these friendships in the years ahead and playing a part in the continuing success of our wonderful and highly innovative food and drink industry. It’s an industry that’s well positioned in terms of enterprising and innovative people with superb products.”

Hannan Meats Ltd was founded in Moira, Co Armagh in 1989 by Mr Hannan on the back of a successful career in managing meats processing plants in the UK, Ireland and US. It started as a catering butchery business for hotels and restaurants here.

Hannan Meats, which employs around 30 people, has since become a major supplier of premium quality beef, pork and lamb to restaurants and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland and further afield. The company pioneered the use of Himalayan salt-aging meat to enhance flavours and textures.

It currently operates the world’s biggest Himalayan salt chambers and has won a series of international awards for the quality and taste of its beef, bacon and lamb.

In addition, the company pioneered the development of a novel sugar-pit process for enhancing the flavour of pork, ham and bacon.

This pioneering work has led to unrivalled success in the UK Great Taste Awards organised by the influential Guild of Fine Food. Hannan Meats has won the Supreme Championship twice and more Great Taste Awards than any other producer in the UK. The progressive company works closely with local farms especially Glenarm in Co Antrim on the development of the shorthorn herd.

Hannan Meats also operates the hugely successful Meat Merchant wholesale outlet in Moira Co. Armagh, which opened to shoppers in 2011.

In addition, the company through subsidiaries En Place Foods in Cookstown and Craic Foods in Craigavon has developed a range of sauces, relishes and vinegars to accompany its meats.

Hannan Meats, En Place and Craic Foods also work with other smaller food companies on the development of innovative products.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.