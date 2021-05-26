McComb’s Coach Travel is back on the road again

Rodney and Caroline McComb of McComb’s Coach Travel

Established in 1996, McComb’s Coach Travel has been certified as “Good to Go” by Tourism Northern Ireland and has a full Covid-19 health and safety policy in place.

Owners, Rodney and Caroline McComb have created a program of four Summer Day Trips which start from Wednesday, June 30 to Belleek Pottery and Enniskillen; Newcastle; Strangford Ferry & Downpatrick and Coleraine and Portrush.

Caroline McComb of McComb’s Coach Travel said: “We are thrilled to be back open for business and are looking forward to giving local people the opportunity to explore more of Northern Ireland. We’ve experienced a surge in enquiries and bookings in recent weeks and we’re confident that the summer day trips will be a welcome addition to the trips we offer.

“With the exception of our hugely popular Kildare Village Shopping Trips, we have traditionally provided tours for tourists, but with so many of us planning on having a staycation closer to home this year, we wanted to create something for local people to see more of the stunning sights we have on our doorstep. In addition to giving people the chance to visit some of Northern Ireland’s best loved towns, we are delighted to be able to support local tourism and increase visitor numbers around the country as we all build back the business we have lost over the last year.”

