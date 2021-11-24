Milecross Financial heads to England

The move is part of the company’s plan to more than double the size of its business in the next five years sees the financial services company offer its services through three Yorkshire Building Society agencies in Wigan, Wilmslow and Littleborough, along with a new regional head office in Heywood to service its advisers. New offices are also being planned for Glasgow and Greater Manchester.

Milecross, which is one of the largest financial advice networks in NI has already created 17 new roles in 2021 and plans to create more new jobs as it continues to welcome new advisors to its network across the UK.

The company has been operating for over 15 years, offering financial advice on mortgages, life cover, critical illness and income protection as well as business protection, personal and corporate investment, pensions and more.

With over £300m funds under management, Milecross is the second biggest Openwork Partnership business in the UK with 32 offices and close to 100 advisers working from branches across NI, Scotland and Northwest England. The Openwork Partnership is one of the UK’s largest networks of financial advisers and is 90% owned by its partners like Milecross, making it a fairly unique financial services organisation.

Paul Dalzell, CEO, Milecross, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our business throughout the UK and to begin our journey with Yorkshire Building Society. With a background that spans more than a century, YBS shares core values with Milecross of, long term sustainability, strong customer focus, colleagues who are valued and having a positive engagement with local communities.

“The trio of agencies gives us a wider reach, to provide our services and support to a wider community, with each agency offering the YBS range and facilities along with the other services Milecross offer including investment and mortgages from other providers with financial advisers now based in each location. This is just the beginning of wider expansion plans for Milecross, and we are excited to bring our skills and experience to the area through our unique business model which has helped us achieve great success in Northern Ireland.”

Mark McBride, regional manager, Milecross, added: As we continue to implement our strategy for growth, we look forward to working with YBS and offering our financial advice services in addition to the standard YBS offering. This is an exciting period for Milecross and one that will present many growth opportunities in the years that follow as we strengthen our position in the UK market and continue to create new jobs across our full network.”

