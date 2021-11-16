Minister supports NI companies to ‘Go Dutch’ in The Netherlands

The Minister was on a two-day visit to Amsterdam where he also met with the UK Ambassador to the Netherlands.

Minister Lyons said: “The Netherlands is our second most important European market and presents real opportunities for ambitious Northern Ireland companies. It is also a good starter market for first-time and less experienced exporters.

“Over the years, Invest NI’s Going Dutch programme has supported in excess of 150 Northern Ireland businesses to secure strong export successes across multiple sectors including Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering, Agri-Food, Life and Health Sciences, and Financial, Professional and Business Services. It is great to be in Amsterdam to support this latest group of Northern Ireland companies to explore this market and grow their exports.”

Matthew Ralston, sales and marketing manager, Nulok Roofing, Steve Murnaghan, NI Trade Consultants, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Irene Breen, CEO and founder, BellaMoon

The latest figures from HMRC (Apr 2020 – Mar 2021) value Northern Ireland exports of goods to The Netherlands at £304m.

Invest NI’s Going Dutch Programme gives Northern Ireland companies the confidence to sell into their first international market by targeting the Netherlands. It helps companies to research the market and identify and arrange meetings with potential customers or partners.

The Minister continued: “During my visit, I have had the opportunity to meet with the UK Ambassador to the Netherlands to help develop relations and support the development of export opportunities in this market.”

Seven companies are participating on the 2021 Going Dutch Programme. They are Ascot Signs, BellaMoon, Decom Engineering, Finnebrogue Vegetarian Company, Inish Education Technology, Hellbent and Nulok Roofing Systems.

Minister Gordon Lyons with Joanna Roper, UK Ambassador to the Netherlands

