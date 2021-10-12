More than 160,000 prepaid cards under Northern Ireland’s high street voucher scheme have been issued

Speaking during question time in the Assembly, Mr Lyons also confirmed that he had personally received his own card to spend.

“I have no special privileges but I have been able to get my spend local card, it is a little bit smaller than the one that I was going around with earlier in the summer time,” he told MLAs.

“It’s great that we’re going to have these cards delivered right across Northern Ireland to be spent in local independent retailers, and in hospitality, and in entertainment and leisure and other services.”

High Street Stimulus Scheme will see all those aged over 18 eligible for a £100 pre-paid card to spend, aimed at supporting local businesses which have been devastated by Covid.

Mr Lyons said in all over 1.2 million applications have been received, and one million have so far been verified.

He added: “I think that’s good news for businesses right across Northern Ireland that suffered so much during the lockdown.”

Responding to a question from SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone around faults in some cards, Mr Lyons said he hoped they had ironed out a glitch.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons on the Ormeau Road in Belfast, after he announced 161,000 high street voucher scheme prepaid cards have been issued. The Covid-19 economic stimulus scheme will see all adult householders receive £100 to spend in shops within Northern Ireland