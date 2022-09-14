So it will be far from business as usual on this coming Monday, September 19, as shop fronts will remain largely closed across Northern Ireland in order to faciliatate an outpouring of national mourning.

That also means that banks and Post Offices will be shut also as they usually would be on a Bank Holiday.

Other retailers have also said they will close their doors - a move only usually seen on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

The majority of major supermarkets across NI and the rest of the UK will keep their doors closed on Monday, September 19, the day of the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

Lidl, Aldi, Sainsbury's, M&S, Asda and Tesco have all confirmed that most of their stores will close.

Morrisons has not yet confirmed its plans.

Argos, B&Q and Poundland, John Lewis and Primark have also confirmed that they will not open their doors.

M&S said it will also halt deliveries to customers.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at M&S, said: “It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too.”

Franchise stores at travel locations and in public service sites, such as hospitals, are expected to remain open on Monday.

Asda said it will shut all its stores until 5pm on the day to allow employees to watch the funeral.

An Asda spokesman clarified: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday, September 19, until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.

“We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday, September 19.

"All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday, September 18, and reopen at 5pm on Monday, September 19."

Lidl said: "In honour of Her Majesty and to allow our colleagues to pay their respects, we will be closing all of our stores across the UK on the day of the funeral. Thank you to everyone for your understanding."

Aldi said all its stores will close "as mark of respect" and to "allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen".

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO added, confirming the chain’s closure on the day: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty The Queen for her unwavering service. On Monday, September 19, in order for our colleagues to pay their respects, our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will remain closed until 5pm.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson added: “In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19. This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery. Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm to 10pm to allow customers to pick up essential items.”