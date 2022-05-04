New Executive vital to economic rebuild, says Manufacturing NI

Manufacturing and business leaders from across Northern Ireland gathered to officially kick off Manufacturing Month at a business breakfast in Belfast.

The event, hosted at KPMG’s offices at the Soloist Building in Belfast City Centre, was held to launch Manufacturing Month, an initiative to celebrate and cherish the local manufacturing and engineering sector in Northern Ireland.

First held in March 2020, Manufacturing Month will run through the entire month of May with a series of events, roundtables, factory tours, school visits, webinars, and the Anchor High leadership summit at the Galgorm.

Tony Murray, Lockton Companies LLP, Laura Gillespie, Pinsent Masons, John Mathers, Barclays Bank, Stephen Kelly, Manufacturing NI, William Taylor, KPMG and Mary Meehan, Manufacturing NI

The Month is a chance to celebrate and highlight the innovation and ingenuity of Northern Ireland’s manufacturers, as well as cherishing the people who make the sector the leading industry that it is.

Panellists at this morning’s event focused on the manufacturing sector’s resilience during the Covid pandemic, the industry’s recovery and rebuild, how to manage challenges like labour shortages and the rising cost of doing business, and the importance of a new Executive being formed as soon as possible after Thursday’s Assembly Election.

The breakfast was held in partnership with Business Eye, chaired by editor Richard Buckley, with a panel including Mary Meehan, deputy chief executive of Manufacturing NI, William Taylor, strategy director at KPMG, Laura Gillespie, partner at Pinsent Masons, Tony Murray, senior vice president at Lockton Companies LLP and John Mathers, corporate development director at Barclays.

Manufacturing Month is sponsored by KPMG, Pinsent Masons, Invest NI, Lockton Companies LLP, Barclays, and supported by Northern Ireland’s six further education colleges.

Stephen Kelly, Manufacturing NI, Mary Meehan, Manufacturing NI, William Taylor, KPMG, John Mathers, Barclays Bank, Laura Gillespie and Tony Murray, Lockton Companies LLP

Manufacturing NI chief executive Stephen Kelly, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Manufacturing Month once again. After the inaugural Manufacturing Month was cut short in March 2020 due to the arrival of Covid, this year is an opportunity to recognise the resilience of our makers over the past two years and highlight the skilled people, talented leaders, and world-class products that make our local sector the success story that it is.

“The Northern Ireland manufacturing sector has proven its resilience in recent times with the pandemic, Brexit, rapidly rising inflation, and supply chain difficulties. Despite these challenges, our manufacturers continue to bring in over £15bn for our local economy. Recent figures show that two thirds of firms here are growing again as we come out of the pandemic, a huge success and one to be proud of.

“Our companies provide secure and skilled jobs which support thousands of households across the country. Areas like Mid Ulster are world renowned clusters of manufacturing and employ thousands of skilled technicians and engineers. It’s crucial that following this week’s Assembly Election a fully functioning and committed Executive is formed, one which is focused wholly on recovering and rebuilding from the pandemic, creating new jobs, and securing investment which will transform our economy and our communities.