Newcastle’s Lick Gelato scoops ice-cream award

Lick Gelato of Newscastle, Co. Down has won a gold medal and trophy at the National Ice Cream Championships 2021 run by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the sector’s UK trade association.

Their toffee ice cream beat all entrants in the ice cream competition which has been running for 76 years.

“We are absolutely over the moon and back with our award,” exclaimed Lick Gelato co-founder Simon Welby. “When we were watching the presentation live it was a state of near disbelief and elation at the same time when we were announced as the winner. This award is a massive deal and achievement for us as a very young business in the ice cream world.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Welby and his son Seth

Lick Gelato specialises in handcrafted artisan gelato and was founded by Simon, Jo-Ann and Seth just six years ago. They spent approximately a year developing their own, secret recipe at Loughrey College with the help of their technical team before opening their bricks and mortar shop on Central Promenade. Lick Gelato employs a total of eight hardworking and dedicated ice cream engineers who provide a memorable experience when people visit their store.

The championships are normally held at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate and hundreds of products are submitted across 13 categories. Because of the pandemic this show was cancelled.

Zelica Carr, ICA CEO explained: “The ICA decided that despite lockdowns and severe restrictions on trading we needed to show our sectors resilience by continuing with these annual awards. I want to thank all those who entered and our dedicated panel of judges who tasted the entries and selected winners in a socially distanced and Covid secure procedure at our head office.”

“Congratulations to Simon and his team. There was very stiff competition in all the categories so to win gold is a big achievement.”

Ice cream parlours and ice cream vans have been hard hit in this pandemic losing a total of £289million in income in 2020*. That is just the tip of the iceberg when you add lost ice cream sales in cafes, restaurants and hotels and the economic impact to businesses along the supply chain – manufacturers, flavour houses, wholesalers and others. That is why the ICA has launched Great British Ice Cream Staycation campaign, in which Pinks Parlour is participating, to support ice cream sales in the hospitality sector.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.