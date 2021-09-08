NW firm, E&I Engineering bought by US firm Vertiv Holdings in £1.5bn deal

The electrical switchgear manufacturer, owned by Derry City F.C. Chairman Philip O’Doherty, has entered into an agreement to join the publicly traded company via acquisition.

Located close to the Londonderry-Donegal border, the E+I Engineering is one of the biggest local employers with its workforce coming from both sides of the border.

E&I operates in more than 30 countries, designing and making systems for a worldwide market, and employs over 2,000 staff around the world - just under half of those are based in the north-west plant.

Founder and chief executive of E&I Engineering, Philip O’Doherty

With all current roles to be safeguarded in the takeover, E&I Engineering says it will be followed by the recruitment of approximately 100 new staff across its three locations in the North West in the next year.

Headquartered in Ohio, Vertiv offers power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services to customers in the data centre, communications, commercial and industrial markets. It employs over 20,000 people across over 130 countries.

The acquisition completes Vertiv’s data centre offering by adding a leading independent provider of switchgear and modular power solutions.

Founded in 1986, E+I Engineering trades with over 32 countries, pioneering unique in-house integrated power solution designs and technology tailored to individual client project needs.

E&I Engineering’s electrical switchgear manufacturing facility

Highlighting the benefits of the two companies uniting, founder and chief executive of E&I Engineering, Philip O’Doherty, said: “This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses and represents a great outcome for E&I’s employees and customers.

“We are excited to join the Vertiv team and continue to grow our business through Vertiv’s global reach, strong channel presence and great customer positioning in critical digital infrastructures.”

The Chief executive Officer of Vertiv Rob Johnson, added: “The acquisition of E&I represents a key milestone in Vertiv’s strategy, completing our portfolio of in-building power train offerings for data centres and vital Commercial & Industrial markets. We look forward to adding E&I’s highly skilled team members to the Vertiv family. Our companies share a strong culture of engineering excellence and innovation and a passion for serving our customers with differentiated products and service.”

