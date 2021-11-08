Olympic House office development in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter celebrates topping out milestone

Topping out of the building is now complete and this was celebrated by key city stakeholders, including the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl.

Titanic Quarter and Belfast Harbour are co-investing £32 million in the Olympic House office development, which boasts an impressive 146,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office accommodation. The development has been designed to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ sustainability accreditation, which represents ‘Best Practice’ in the industry, performing within the top 10% of UK new non-domestic buildings in regards to environmental, social and economic sustainability performance.

A building of architectural merit, Olympic House consists of two elegantly linked blocks of six and seven storeys, including a feature atrium providing high levels of daylight. The flexibility of the design enables the building to be let on a floor-by-floor or block-by-block basis to suit occupier requirements and will be equipped with bicycle parking and shower facilities to provide for an active and healthy workforce. The building occupies a prominent position on the Queens Road, adjacent to the award-winning Public Record Office of Northern Ireland building and Belfast Metropolitan College, and will be serviced by a variety of public transport options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Hansen, Titanic Quarter Chairman, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl, Joe O’Neill, Belfast Harbour CEO and Jonathan Hegan, Olympic House Office Developments Chairman

The new development will showcase leading digital infrastructure, with Titanic Quarter recognised for developing one of the UK and Europe’s most advanced, secure and connected telecoms hubs.

Lord Mayor for Belfast, Cllr Kate Nicholl, said: “This is a fantastic milestone towards the completion of Olympic House. It’s also another important step in our journey to creating the Belfast Innovation District with our partners, Innovation City Belfast, which will attract investment and provide an environment where the latest research from our universities can be rapidly translated into world-class businesses. Olympic House will be a beautiful building in a truly iconic location and I congratulate the teams behind it on their success.”

Jonathan Hegan, chairman of the Olympic House office development company, added: “Olympic House is a significant development for Titanic Quarter, and for Belfast, and we are delighted to be here to celebrate this major construction milestone. It will provide truly outstanding office accommodation located in the heart of Belfast’s innovation district, and we look forward to its completion.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.